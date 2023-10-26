What can the United Nations do to end Israel’s war on Gaza?

Divisions among UN Security Council members have prevented the passage of a binding resolution.

Diplomatic attempts to end Israel’s war on Gaza have so far failed.

Calls for a ceasefire, an end to Israel’s bombardment of Palestinian homes and Hamas’s release of all the captives held in Gaza have gone unanswered.

On Tuesday, the UN Security Council held an open debate on the conflict. In his address, Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted that the Hamas attacks of October 7 did not occur in a vacuum and should be viewed in light of decades of occupation.

His comments prompted a furious reaction from Israel and demands for his resignation.

With such deep divisions, what role can the UN play in ending the war?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Richard Falk – visiting professor at Istinye University and a former UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories

Raphael Jeruslamy – former Israeli intelligence officer and security analyst

Chris Gunness – former spokesperson for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees