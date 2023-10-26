Is anywhere in Gaza safe from Israeli attacks?
More women and children among the dead than men in Gaza, according to Palestinian health ministry.
At least 20 Palestinian journalists have been killed since Israel’s bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip began on October 7, and the family of an Al Jazeera correspondent was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli air raid.
The majority of the Israel-Hamas war’s victims are women and children, according to authorities in Gaza, which is governed by Hamas.
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Jodie Ginsberg – President of the Committee to Protect Journalists
Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative
Irene Khan – UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression