What’s the extent of US military aid to Israel in its war on Gaza?

Washington has been sending military assets to the region for ‘deterence purposes’.

Refugee camps, hospitals, apartment blocks – nowhere in Gaza is safe during Israel’s bombardment.

The humanitarian needs are dire, and growing by the minute.

Yet Israel’s biggest ally – the US – is still not calling for a ceasefire.

Instead, it’s sending more military assets to the region. Washington says the aircraft carriers and naval support vessels will serve as a deterrence.

But could American troops join the war?

And what would this mean for the Middle East?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Colin Clarke – Director of reserach at the Soufan Group, a global intelligence and security consultancy

Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs

Glenn Carle – Career CIA officer