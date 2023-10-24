Video Duration 28 minutes 35 seconds
Inside Story

What’s the extent of US military aid to Israel in its war on Gaza?

Washington has been sending military assets to the region for ‘deterence purposes’.

Refugee camps, hospitals, apartment blocks – nowhere in Gaza is safe during Israel’s bombardment.

The humanitarian needs are dire, and growing by the minute.

Yet Israel’s biggest ally – the US – is still not calling for a ceasefire.

Instead, it’s sending more military assets to the region. Washington says the aircraft carriers and naval support vessels will serve as a deterrence.

But could American troops join the war?

And what would this mean for the Middle East?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:
Colin Clarke – Director of reserach at the Soufan Group, a global intelligence and security consultancy

Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs

Glenn Carle – Career CIA officer

