What’s the extent of US military aid to Israel in its war on Gaza?
Washington has been sending military assets to the region for ‘deterence purposes’.
Refugee camps, hospitals, apartment blocks – nowhere in Gaza is safe during Israel’s bombardment.
The humanitarian needs are dire, and growing by the minute.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
Analysis: Does Israel’s land operation mean captives won’t be released?
Hamas rejects Israeli claim over installations under al-Shifa hospital
Israel intensifies Gaza bombardment as internet and phone services go down
Yet Israel’s biggest ally – the US – is still not calling for a ceasefire.
Instead, it’s sending more military assets to the region. Washington says the aircraft carriers and naval support vessels will serve as a deterrence.
But could American troops join the war?
And what would this mean for the Middle East?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Colin Clarke – Director of reserach at the Soufan Group, a global intelligence and security consultancy
Omar Rahman – Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs
Glenn Carle – Career CIA officer