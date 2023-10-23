What risk would an Israeli ground offensive pose to captives held by Hamas?
Israel is preparing to carry out a major military operation in Gaza, but there are concerns for those captured by Hamas.
Under bombardment for more than two weeks, the Gaza Strip is bracing for an all-out Israeli ground offensive.
The Israeli military leadership has declared its operation will be like no other, promising victory over Hamas.
But others fear the lives of those captured by the Palestinian armed group are in jeopardy.
So with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing growing public anger, will the Israeli military go in, regardless of the risks?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Yossi Mekelberg – Associate fellow in the Middle East and North Africa programme at Chatham House
Scott Lucas – Professor at Clinton Institute at University College Dublin
Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Professor of modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge