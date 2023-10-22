Video Duration 28 minutes 50 seconds
Will Hezbollah launch an all-out war on Israel?
The Lebanese armed group has exchanged fire with the Israeli military.
An escalation in skirmishes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces is raising fears of a wider conflict.
Saturday marked the worst day in recent fighting along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, after six Hezbollah fighters were killed.
The Iranian-backed group and Israel have been exchanging fire across that border since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.
So what could happen if it launches a full offensive?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Nicholas Noe – Editor-in-Chief of Beirut-based Mideastwire.com
Uri Dromi – Founding president of Jerusalem Press Club
Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst
