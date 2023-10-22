Will Hezbollah launch an all-out war on Israel?

The Lebanese armed group has exchanged fire with the Israeli military.

An escalation in skirmishes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces is raising fears of a wider conflict.

Saturday marked the worst day in recent fighting along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, after six Hezbollah fighters were killed.

The Iranian-backed group and Israel have been exchanging fire across that border since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7.

So what could happen if it launches a full offensive?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Nicholas Noe – Editor-in-Chief of Beirut-based Mideastwire.com

Uri Dromi – Founding president of Jerusalem Press Club

Elijah Magnier – Military and political analyst