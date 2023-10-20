What’s the impact of Israel’s Gaza war on Arab nations?

Protests in the Middle East reflect public anger at Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip has killed and injured thousands, with entire communities left homeless.

Many people in Arab nations are watching in horror, and thousands have taken part in protests across the Middle East to reject Israel’s assault on Gaza. What political impact will Israel’s onslaught have on leaders in the region?

Could there be lasting implications?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Hafsa Halawa – Independent political consultant who specialises in the Middle East and North Africa

Tamara Ben-Halim – Trustee and co-founder of the Palestinian rights organisation Makan

Rami Khouri – Distinguished public policy fellow at the American University of Beirut