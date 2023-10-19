What role can the United Nations play in the Gaza War?
The UN has warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged Gaza Strip.
The United Nations Security Council failed to pass a resolution calling for the provision of humanitarian aid for residents of Gaza, where 2.3 million Palestinians have been living under an Israeli-imposed “complete siege” for more than a week.
The UN has warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the Palestinian territory, which Israel has bombarded relentlessly since Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7.
The UN has prepared aid to be delivered to Gaza via the Rafah crossing but its trucks remain blocked on the ground, while the Security Council remains polarised.
So, what role can the UN play in Gaza?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Mukesh Kapila – professor at the University of Manchester and former UN humanitarian coordinator
Yousef Munayyer – head of the Palestine/Israel Program at the Arab Center Washington DC
Chris Gunness – former UN Relief and Works Agency spokesperson