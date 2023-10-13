Where do China, Russia and India stand on the Gaza war?

The European Union, United States and the United Kingdom have shown strong support for Israel.

As the death toll mounts and the humanitarian situation worsens for Palestinians, Russia, China and India have called for peace talks and a separate state for Palestinians.

The United States has been Israel’s strongest backer in the war on Hamas in Gaza.

The European Union and the United Kingdom have also voiced political support.

As more Palestinians are killed and the humanitarian situation worsens, where do Russia, China and India stand?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer – Independent Russian foreign policy analyst

Einar Tangen – Senior Fellow, Taihe Insitute

Ashok Swain – Professor, Department of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University