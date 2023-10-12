What has been the effect of Western policy on Palestine and Israel?

The US, EU and UK reaffirm their support for Israel in the Gaza war.

The West has united in backing Israel since Saturday’s attack by Hamas.

But Western governments have avoided criticising the intensive Israeli bombing of Gaza.

So how is the Western policy towards Israel and Palestine over decades affecting the conflict today?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Abdullah Al-Arian, associate professor of history at Georgetown University in Qatar. He is a specialist on US Middle East policy.

Maria Luisa Fantappie, head of the Middle East and Africa programme for the Italian think tank Istituto Affari Internazionali

Richard Boyd Barrett, member of the Irish Parliament with the People Before Profit Party