Will the Ukraine war become a wider European conflict?

Kyiv calls for fighter jets after Germany agrees to allow the deployment of Leopard 2 tanks.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused thousands of deaths and destroyed entire cities.

Western countries have answered Kyiv’s pleas for military aid.

Does this mean the conflict has become an international one?

And what are the risks of escalation to a wider war?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Geoffrey Roberts – Emeritus professor of history at University College Cork

Patrick Bury – Senior lecturer in security at the University of Bath, former British Army officer and former NATO adviser

Benjamin Tallis – Senior research fellow at Alfred von Oppenheim Center for the Future of Europe in Berlin