What’s next for the EU after Croatia joins the Eurozone?

Croatia has adopted the euro and joined the European Union’s Schengen zone.

Croatia has finally adopted the euro – some 10 years after joining the European Union.

It’s another step in the rapid transformation of a state once part of Josip Tito’s communist Yugoslavia.

The celebrations might have brought some brief distraction for the EU – away from the troubles affecting the eurozone, and for a world facing deep economic uncertainty.

So what might be expected in the months ahead for Europe’s economy?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Eleonora Poli – Head of analysis at the Centres for European Policy Network in Rome

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews in Berlin

Vicky Pryce – Chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London