What’s next for the EU after Croatia joins the Eurozone?
Croatia has adopted the euro and joined the European Union’s Schengen zone.
Croatia has finally adopted the euro – some 10 years after joining the European Union.
It’s another step in the rapid transformation of a state once part of Josip Tito’s communist Yugoslavia.
The celebrations might have brought some brief distraction for the EU – away from the troubles affecting the eurozone, and for a world facing deep economic uncertainty.
So what might be expected in the months ahead for Europe’s economy?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Eleonora Poli – Head of analysis at the Centres for European Policy Network in Rome
Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of BNE IntelliNews in Berlin
Vicky Pryce – Chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London