What’s next for Pakistan as its economic crisis worsens?

An IMF team is to visit the country next week as standoff with the government stops funding.

Pakistan’s economic crisis is worsening, with the rupee sinking to record lows against the dollar.

The IMF is sending a team next week amid a standoff with the government over reforms.

So how is this crisis affecting Pakistan’s people and what does the future hold?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Nilofer Afridi Qazi – Disaster management professional and author

Akhtar Ali Shah – Political analyst and a former secretary to the Government, Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

Abid Hasan – Economist and former adviser to the World Bank.