How will US and German tanks help Ukraine?

Berlin and Washington are sending Leopard II and M1 Abrams models to Kyiv to support its fight against Russia.

Both Germany and the United States have agreed to send tanks to Ukraine.

Berlin will supply its Leopard 2 and Washington, the M1 Abrams.

After resisting for weeks, Germany finally gave in to political pressure.

It’s also agreed to allow other countries such as Poland and Finland to send Leopard 2 tanks from their arsenals.

They’re considered essential for Ukraine, if it’s to take back territory captured by Russia early in the war.

But will such new weaponry change the course of the conflict?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Pavel Felgenhauer, an independent defence and military analyst

Theresa Fallon, director at the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Olaf Boehnke, Berlin director of Rasmussen Global