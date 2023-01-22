Can Sweden and Turkey resolve their differences?

Ankara is angry after a far-right activist destroyed a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Turkey and Sweden are again at odds.

This time, Ankara is angry over the burning of a Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.

And like all NATO members, it holds a veto over Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.

What is the real state of relations between the two countries?

And can they overcome their differences?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Philip O’Connor – Journalist covering social and political issues in Sweden

Ahmet Keser – Associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University

Samuel Ramani – Associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute