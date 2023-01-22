Can Sweden and Turkey resolve their differences?
Ankara is angry after a far-right activist destroyed a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
Turkey and Sweden are again at odds.
This time, Ankara is angry over the burning of a Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm.
And like all NATO members, it holds a veto over Sweden’s bid to join the alliance.
What is the real state of relations between the two countries?
And can they overcome their differences?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Philip O’Connor – Journalist covering social and political issues in Sweden
Ahmet Keser – Associate professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University
Samuel Ramani – Associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute
