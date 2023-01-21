Why are so many jobs being shed in Big Tech?
Hundreds of thousands of people laid off in just over a year as major tech firms cut back.
On Friday, 12,000 Google employees opened an email telling them their jobs are gone.
The cuts follow those at others like Meta – the owner of Facebook and Whatsapp – as well as Twitter and Microsoft.
More than 200,000 jobs have been axed in the technology sector in just more than a year.
Some blame over-recruitment during the height of the pandemic. Others, wrong strategies for the future – and then there’s the worsening economic climate.
Why are so many jobs being lost in the industry worldwide?
And is Big Tech in big trouble?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Elaine Burke – Science and technology journalist, and Host of the For Tech’s Sake podcast.
Jim Anderson – Chief executive officer of Beacon Software and social media sector lead at Glasswing Ventures.
Adrian Weckler – Technology editor at the Irish Independent newspaper.