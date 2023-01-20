What does India’s plan to target ‘fake news’ mean for media?
State agency would determine what constitutes misinformation.
The Indian government is proposing tough measures to clamp down on what it considers fake news.
Proposals include giving a state-run agency the power to decide what is false and what is not.
But critics say it gives the government new powers of censorship – restricting media and putting journalists at greater risk of prosecution.
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Ashish Shukla – fFunder of NewsBred website
Rana Ayyub – Global opinions writer at Washington Post
Anant Nath – General secretary of Editors Guild of India
