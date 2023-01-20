What does India’s plan to target ‘fake news’ mean for media?

The Indian government is proposing tough measures to clamp down on what it considers fake news.

Proposals include giving a state-run agency the power to decide what is false and what is not.

But critics say it gives the government new powers of censorship – restricting media and putting journalists at greater risk of prosecution.

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Ashish Shukla – fFunder of NewsBred website

Rana Ayyub – Global opinions writer at Washington Post

Anant Nath – General secretary of Editors Guild of India