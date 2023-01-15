Is Tunisia a failed democracy?

Tunisian protesters accuse President Kais Saied of orchestrating a power grab and harming the economy.

Anti-government protesters in Tunisia say the country’s president is reversing political freedoms gained more than a decade ago.

That’s when the Arab Spring led to the removal of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali – and sparked uprisings across the Arab world.

Now, Tunisians accuse President Kais Saied of orchestrating a power grab and further weakening the country’s economy.

So, can their anger make a difference?

And how is it being viewed in the region?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Tarek Kahlaoui – Columnist and former director of the Tunisian Institute of Strategic Studies

Yasmine Akrimi – Research analyst focusing on North Africa for the Brussels International Center

Amine Snoussi – Political analyst and journalist covering Tunisia and North Africa