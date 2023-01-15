Is Tunisia a failed democracy?
Tunisian protesters accuse President Kais Saied of orchestrating a power grab and harming the economy.
Anti-government protesters in Tunisia say the country’s president is reversing political freedoms gained more than a decade ago.
That’s when the Arab Spring led to the removal of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali – and sparked uprisings across the Arab world.
Now, Tunisians accuse President Kais Saied of orchestrating a power grab and further weakening the country’s economy.
So, can their anger make a difference?
And how is it being viewed in the region?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Tarek Kahlaoui – Columnist and former director of the Tunisian Institute of Strategic Studies
Yasmine Akrimi – Research analyst focusing on North Africa for the Brussels International Center
Amine Snoussi – Political analyst and journalist covering Tunisia and North Africa