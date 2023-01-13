What’s behind finding of classified files in Biden home, office?

Special Counsel appointed to investigate findings as an inquiry continues into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified papers.

An investigation by a special counsel has been ordered into why classified papers were kept at US President Joe Biden’s home and private office.

That’s as a similar inquiry is continuing into why secret documents were found stored at the residence of his predecessor Donald Trump.

What are the political implications of the latest find and its timing?

And how do the two cases compare?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Arshad Hasan – Democratic Party political strategist.

James Davis – Republican Party political strategist.

Glenn Carle – former Central Intelligence Agency officer.