How much mandate should governments have after elections?

The attack on Brazil’s Congress by supporters of the former president has raised questions about democracy.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has to decide how to handle a threat to democracy after thousands of his predecessor’s supporters stormed the seat of power.

Attacks on democratic institutions have taken place in other countries, too.

One of the most prominent was the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

And last month in Germany, authorities said they foiled a plot to overthrow the government.

Is democracy under threat?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mohammed Cherkaoui – Author and professor of conflict resoltuion at George Mason University.

Guilherme Casaroes – Professor of political science at Fundacao Getulio Vargas University and head of the Far Right Observatory in Brazil.

Inderjeet Parmar – Author and professor of international politics at City University London.