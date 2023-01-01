What are the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation?

The UN has passed a resolution to seek legal opinion of the International Court of Justice.

The United Nations General Assembly has passed a resolution calling on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

The last time the ICJ gave an opinion on the conflict between Israelis and the Palestinians was in 2004, when it ruled Israel’s separation wall was illegal.

The top UN court deals with disputes between states.

And although its rulings are binding, the court itself has no power to enforce them.

So, will it change anything on the ground?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Daniel Seidemann – Lawyer specialising in the geopolitics of Jerusalem; columnist for Foreign Policy

Nour Odeh – Columnist and political analyst

Bill Law – Editor of Arab Digest; director of TheGulfMatters.com, a consultancy