What’s the future of the UK monarchy after the queen’s death?

The queen was a symbol of continuity in the United Kingdom for seven decades.

Tributes have been pouring in for the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II after her death at the age of 96.

She has been praised for her compassion and warmth and described as a role model and inspiration to millions.

Buckingham Palace says she died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate Balmoral.

The crown has passed to her eldest son – now known as King Charles III.

So, how will she be remembered?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Joy Sigaud – Writer, editor and author of, Jamaicans in Britain: A Legacy of Leadership

Ian Lloyd – Royal writer and former royal photographer.

Zaid Belbagi – Managing partner of Hardcastle Advisory, a London-based political consultancy