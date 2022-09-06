Can there be accountability for Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing?

Israeli military report says its soldiers may have ‘accidentally’ killed Al Jazeera journalist.

An Israeli military investigation has found there was a “high probability” that an Israeli soldier “accidentally” shot dead Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May.

However, there will be no criminal investigation.

Al Jazeera has accused the Israeli military of trying to evade criminal responsibility for killing its journalist.

The network, Palestinian officials and Shireen’s family are all demanding an independent and international investigation.

Israel has changed its suppositions on the circumstances of Abu Akleh’s death several times since the shooting.

How can this case move forward?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Omar Baddar – Political analyst

Sawsan Zaher – Palestinian human rights lawyer

Richard Falk – Professor of international law, emeritus at Princeton University and a former UN special rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories