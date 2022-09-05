Can Somalia avoid a famine?

The UN calls for urgent aid to help 7.8 million people facing starvation.

Parts of southern and central Somalia will likely be in famine by the end of the year.

That is the warning from the United Nations humanitarian chief, who is calling for urgent assistance to avoid a catastrophe.

Up to 7.8 million people – nearly half of Somalia’s population – face chronic hunger.

Crops have failed because of extreme drought.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made staples such as grains and cooking oil unaffordable, and al-Shabab attacks on aid convoys have hampered relief efforts.

Is there still time to prevent a crisis?

And what is needed to break Somalia’s cycle of aid and dependency?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Afyare Elmi – Executive director, Heritage Institute for Policy Studies

Michael Dunford – Regional director for Eastern Africa, World Food Programme

Nisar Majid – Research associate, London School of Economics