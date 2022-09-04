Why has Russia stopped gas supplies to Europe?

Europe’s energy crisis gets worse after Russia shuts down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline yet again.

Much of the continent of Europe is facing a difficult winter ahead as Russia has once again shut down the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany.

It has raised fears of shortages and possible blackouts in the coming months.

Russian authorities say the pipeline was shut to repair a leak.

But European leaders have rejected this, accusing Russia of weaponising energy in response to the sanctions over the Ukraine invasion.

So, how will Europe cope with this unprecedented gas shortage?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Stanislav Mitrakhovich – Leading expert at the National Energy Security Fund and researcher at the Moscow-based Financial University

Anne-Sophie Corbeau – Global research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy and former head of gas analysis at British Petroleum

Ben Aris – Founder and editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews and former Moscow bureau chief for the Daily Telegraph