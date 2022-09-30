How can we better prepare for natural disasters?

Hurricane Ian leaves a trail of destruction in the southeastern United States.

Hurricane Ian could be the deadliest storm to ever hit Florida, according to US President Joe Biden.

The Category 4 storm lashed the state with winds of up to 250km (155 miles) an hour.

Scientists blame what they call “rapid intensification” for making the hurricane destructive.

That is when wind speeds increase by at least 60km (37 miles) per hour within a day.

Researchers say severe storms are becoming more common due to warmer oceans from climate change.

The warming planet has led to more intense weather events across the globe this year, from floods to wildfires and heatwaves.

So how can we improve the way we prepare for them?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Bradford Johnson – Assistant professor of geography, Florida State University

Maarten van Aalst – Director, IFRC Climate Centre

Fahad Saeed – Regional climate scientist, Climate Analytics