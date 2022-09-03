Why is Poland demanding compensation from Germany?

The German government says the issue of World War II reparations is ‘closed’.

Poland says it will demand $1.3 trillion from Germany for crimes committed during the second world war.

The move follows the release of a report on the cost of the Nazi occupation of Poland from 1939 to 1945.

Poland’s right-wing government says the country has not been fully compensated.

But Germany insists compensation was paid in the years that followed the war and the issue of reparations is now closed.

So, what is behind Poland’s move? Is politics involved?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Michal Rachon – Anchor at TVP Info and TVP World, Polish TV News Channels

Ulrich Brueckner – Professor of Political Science at Stanford University

Maximilian Hess – Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute