Will Italy have its first female prime minister?

A right-wing coalition, led by Giorgia Meloni, is set to take a majority of seats in parliament.

Italy appears to be on course to elect its first female prime minister and far-right leader since World War II.

The coalition will be led by Giorgia Meloni, who is credited with giving her party the meteoric rise it needed to win a national election.

Meloni said voters gave her a clear mandate to govern, and she will lead for all Italians.

So what will that mean for Italy and Europe?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Cecilia Emma Sottilotta – Assistant professor of international relations and global politics at the American University of Rome

Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport.eu

Andrea Mammone – Historian at Sapienza University in Rome