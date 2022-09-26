Will Italy have its first female prime minister?
A right-wing coalition, led by Giorgia Meloni, is set to take a majority of seats in parliament.
Italy appears to be on course to elect its first female prime minister and far-right leader since World War II.
The coalition will be led by Giorgia Meloni, who is credited with giving her party the meteoric rise it needed to win a national election.
Meloni said voters gave her a clear mandate to govern, and she will lead for all Italians.
So what will that mean for Italy and Europe?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Cecilia Emma Sottilotta – Assistant professor of international relations and global politics at the American University of Rome
Pieter Cleppe – Editor-in-chief at BrusselsReport.eu
Andrea Mammone – Historian at Sapienza University in Rome
