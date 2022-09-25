Can the Gulf secure energy supplies for Germany and Europe?

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in the Gulf, hoping to secure new partnerships with oil and gas-rich nations.

He met leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar hoping to agree on how to meet nations’ energy needs since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since the war began in February, European Union countries have had to cut back on energy and look for supplies outside of Russia.

So how is gas shaping the politics of the region as the war in Ukraine goes on?

Presenter: Hazem Sika

Guests:

Ulrich Brueckner – Professor of political science at Stanford University in Berlin

Mahjoob Zweiri – Director of Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University

Andreas Goldthau – Professor at the Willy Brandt School of Public Policy at the University of Erfurt