Can the UK’s Labour Party heal its internal divisions?

Al Jazeera investigation reveals party officials worked to undermine former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

An Al Jazeera investigation has exposed accusations of dirty tricks and manipulation within the United Kingdom’s opposition Labour Party.

Hundreds of thousands of internal documents, emails and social media messages have been revealed in one of the biggest leaks in British political history.

They show how Labour’s own bureaucrats undermined former leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was in charge from 2015 to 2020.

His far-left policies galvanised some younger voters.

But party members who supported him were silenced, discredited or expelled.

The news comes as the Labour Party leads the governing Conservatives in opinion polls.

Could the revelations affect Labour’s chances of returning to power?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Alex Nunns – Former speech writer for Jeremy Corbyn

John Curtice – Professor of politics, University of Strathclyde

Jonathan Lis – Political commentator and deputy director of the think-tank British Influence