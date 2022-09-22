What’s the impact of Donald Trump’s latest legal woes?

Former US president accused of financial fraud in New York state.

Donald Trump has branded himself as the ultimate self-made billionaire; a man who created an empire on the back of his impeccable business skills.

However, New York’s attorney general says his success was built on lies and deception.

The state is suing the former US president, his family business and his children for financial fraud.

They are accused of inflating assets to secure better loans and insurance policies.

Trump has dismissed the lawsuit as a politically motivated witch-hunt.

So will the latest legal woes weaken, or cement, the former president’s political standing?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Greg Swenson – Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK

Melanie Sloan – Partner at Summer Strategies and former federal prosecutor

Scott Lucas – Professor of international politics at the Clinton Institute, University College Dublin