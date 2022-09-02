Is nuclear energy making a comeback?

Europeans are facing substantial increases in energy bills driven by Russia curbing gas supplies to the continent.

Natural gas prices continue to rise in Europe and are now about 10 times more expensive than a year ago.

That has prompted several leading economies, including France and the United Kingdom, to prioritise an expansion of their nuclear energy programmes.

But is it the right solution? And what are the risks?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Jonathan Cobb, senior analyst at World Nuclear Association

Shaun Burnie, senior nuclear specialist at Greenpeace East Asia

Phil Chaffee, deputy editor of Nuclear Intelligence Weekly and bureau chief for Energy Intelligence’s London office