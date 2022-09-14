What’s behind renewed fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan?

Dozens of soldiers from both sides killed in worst violence since 2020 war.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are blaming each other for the latest fighting along their border.

Dozens of soldiers from both sides were killed on Tuesday.

Armenia has accused its neighbour of sending soldiers across the border, and shelling military positions around several cities.

Azerbaijan denies this, saying it was responding to a build-up of landmines and weapons.

Tension between the former Soviet republics largely stems from a standoff over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Can major regional powers, including Russia and Turkey, prevent another war?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Nigar Arpadarai – Member of Azerbaijani Parliament

Vladimir Vardanyan – Member of Armenian Parliament

Daria Isachenko – Researcher, German Institute for International and Security Affairs