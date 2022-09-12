Is Russia losing the war in Ukraine?

Ukraine says it has regained territory across several regions, including Kharkiv.

After nearly seven months of fighting, Ukraine has finally begun to regain some of the territory it lost to Russia.

It says its forces are continuing their rapid advance in several areas including the northern Kharkiv region in the past few days – forcing Moscow to pull back its forces.

It’s raised the question of how far they can go.

Is this a turning point in the conflict? And how will Moscow respond?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Mychailo Wynnyckyj – Political commentator and associate professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy

Viktor Olevich – Lead expert at the Center for Actual Politics

Samuel Ramani – Associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute