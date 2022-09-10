Will the EU put in place a long-term energy strategy?

European countries are looking for ways to rein in soaring energy prices.

European energy ministers have failed to agree on a plan to cap Russian gas prices at an emergency meeting in Brussels.

The session aimed to consider how to shield households and businesses from soaring energy bills.

EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson says countries heavily reliant on Russian supplies fear they will be cut off altogether.

President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to make Europe “freeze” during the approaching winter if a cap is implemented.

So what are the options? And are the measures already taken enough to get the bloc through the winter?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Sandrine Dixson-Decleve – Energy climate researcher and co-author of, Earth for All: A Survival Guide for Humanity

Clive Moffatt – Founder and chairman of the cross-industry UK Energy Security Group and a former UK government energy adviser

Mehmet Ogutcu – Chairman of the London Energy Club and a former director at British Gas