Why is Muqtada al-Sadr quitting Iraqi politics?
Powerful Shia Muslim leader’s announcement triggered violent protests.
After violent protests and fighting, Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr’s supporters have left Baghdad’s Green Zone.
The unrest was triggered by his announcement that he is quitting politics.
Dozens of people were killed when al-Sadr’s supporters battled Iraqi security forces and rival Shia factions near government buildings and embassies.
Al-Sadr is one of Iraq’s most important figures, wielding enormous influence over many aspects of public life.
Is there another reason for al-Sadr’s announcement?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Ahmed Rushdi – Senior foreign policy adviser to the Iraqi parliament
Bilal Wahab – Wagner fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy
Zeidon Alkinani – Non-resident fellow at the Arab Center Washington, DC