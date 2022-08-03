What’s the fallout from Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Nancy Pelosi has become the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

The United States House speaker spent less than a day on the self-ruled island.

But China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, called the trip a direct challenge to its sovereignty.

America’s third-most powerful politician was undeterred by Beijing’s threats, saying Washington is committed to preserving Taiwan’s democracy.

China is responding with live-fire military drills and an import ban on Taiwanese goods.

So, how will Taipei and Washington deal with the consequences?

Presenter: Kim Vinnell

Guests:

Vincent Chao – Former director of the political division, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States

June Teufel Dreyer – Professor of political science, University of Miami

Henry Huiyao Wang- Founder and president, Center for China and Globalization