Is Libya on the brink of another civil war?

After two years of relative peace, fighting has returned to the Libyan capital. Dozens of people have been killed in street battles between rival militias in central Tripoli.

It is escalating the dispute about who should govern the North African country. The militias are divided between those who support the United Nations-recognised government in Tripoli, and those who back a rival parliament based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

For months, the eastern administration’s prime minister has tried to enter the capital and impose his authority.

Years of negotiation, mediation and ceasefires have failed to bring peace following the removal of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Is there a way out of the chaos?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Salah ElBakkoush – former adviser to Libya’s High Council of State

Jason Pack – president of Libya-Analysis LLC

Mansour El-Kikhia – professor of politics at the University of Texas at San Antonio