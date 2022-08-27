Why has the plight of the Rohingya been ignored?

Hundreds of thousands of people fled a military crackdown in Myanmar five years ago.

More than one million Rohingya refugees marked five years this week since they were violently driven out of Myanmar.

Most are still stuck in what has become the world’s largest refugee camp in neighbouring Bangladesh. They are demanding a safe and dignified return to their homeland, and a future for the thousands of children born in exile.

But their chances of going home any time soon are uncertain.

So what future do they have?

Presenter: Tom Mcrae

Guests:

Kyaw Win – Executive director at Burma Human Rights Network

Yasmin Ullah – Rohingya human rights activist

Tom Andrews – UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar