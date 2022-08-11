Will the Thai prime minister step down?

There has been political instability in Thailand since its army chief took power in a coup eight years ago.

He eventually became prime minister but has faced resistance from many Thais who have been demanding change.

Protesters are now calling on Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign. Students at a university in northern Bangkok held protests on Wednesday.

So, will the prime minister step down? And if he refuses, could that lead to further unrest?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Jade Donavanik – president of the law faculty at the College of Asian Scholars

Thitinan Pongsudhirak – professor and director of the Institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University

Sunai Phasuk – senior researcher in the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch