Will the Thai prime minister step down?
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha is facing calls to resign.
There has been political instability in Thailand since its army chief took power in a coup eight years ago.
He eventually became prime minister but has faced resistance from many Thais who have been demanding change.
Protesters are now calling on Prayuth Chan-ocha to resign. Students at a university in northern Bangkok held protests on Wednesday.
So, will the prime minister step down? And if he refuses, could that lead to further unrest?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Jade Donavanik – president of the law faculty at the College of Asian Scholars
Thitinan Pongsudhirak – professor and director of the Institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University
Sunai Phasuk – senior researcher in the Asia Division at Human Rights Watch