Who will be the next UK prime minister?

The United Kingdom will either have its third female prime minister or its first with South Asian heritage, as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak won the most votes from Conservative legislators to take over from Boris Johnson, who is stepping down after a series of scandals.

The decision now rests with about 160,000 Conservative Party members.

They have just more than a month to choose between Truss, the foreign secretary, and Sunak, who’s a former finance minister.

Both say they have what it takes to tackle record-high inflation, boost the economy, and win the next election.

So, what’s their vision for the UK, and its relationship with the rest of the world?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Mo Hussein – Political commentator and former special adviser to the UK Home Office

Lesley Riddoch – Director, Nordic Horizons

Jonathan Lis – Deputy director, British Influence