How to deal with a slow global population growth?

UN forecasts world population to reach eight billion by November, but is rising at its slowest pace in decades.

The world’s population is growing, but at its slowest pace in 70 years.

That is the conclusion of the United Nation’s latest global population forecast.

The number of people on our planet is expected to hit eight billion by November.

India will surpass China as the most populous nation by next year.

We are generally living longer and healthier lives than previous generations. But this, the report says, will have huge implications for our economy, social welfare systems, and our environment.

Many societies are getting older, with fewer young people to support them.

So how do we deal with the challenges ahead?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Kathleen Mogelgaard – President and CEO, Population Institute

Darrell Bricker – CEO, IPSOS Public Affairs and co-author of Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline

Poonam Muttreja – Executive director, Population Foundation of India