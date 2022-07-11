Who is in charge of Sri Lanka?

Negotiations are under way to form unity government as protesters occupy the homes of the president and prime minister.

People in Sri Lanka say it is time to take back control of their country.

They have protested for months, blaming President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family for corruption and mismanaging the economy.

Demonstrators have occupied the homes of the president and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Both men have promised to step down but have not done so.

Negotiations are taking place to form a unity government that will take charge.

But will they have the answers to Sri Lanka’s huge economic and social problems?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Nishan De Mel – Economist and executive director of Verite Research

Ganeshan Wignaraja – Senior research associate for the Overseas Development Institute, ODI Global

Weerakoon Wijewardena – Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and columnist for the Daily Financial Times newspaper