Can cryptocurrencies make a comeback?

Value of digital currencies including Bitcoin have fallen sharply from 2021 peaks.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have been some of the most popular investments during the past few years.

But their values have fallen sharply over the past year.

One Bitcoin is worth around $31,000, less than half of November’s peak of $67,000.

Analysts say high inflation and energy prices have made risky investments, including cryptocurrencies, less attractive.

So what does the future hold for “the future of money”?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Naeem Aslam – Chief market analyst, AvaTrade

Brian Lucey – Professor of international finance and commodities, Trinity Business School

Zennon Kapron – Director, Kapronasia