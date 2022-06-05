Is Bangladesh doing enough to protect workers?

Industrial accidents are too common in Bangladesh.

In the latest incident, dozens of people were killed in a fire and explosion at a container port near the city of Chattogram.

Hundreds were seriously wounded.

Doctors say most people died in the explosion or from inhaling toxic chemical fumes.

It’s estimated industrial accidents have killed more than 2,000 people in the country during the past two decades.

So are companies and the government doing enough to protect workers?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Khondaker Golam Moazzem – research director, Centre for Policy Dialogue think tank

Ben Vanpeperstraete – senior legal adviser, European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights

Stephen Cotton – general secretary, International Transport Workers’ Federation