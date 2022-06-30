Will NATO’s new strategic concept work?

The Western military alliance has decided to ‘adopt a fundamental shift in deterrence and defence’.

Russia is the most direct and significant threat to peace and security in the western world.

That’s NATO’s latest security assessment of Moscow.

It was disclosed during a crucial summit in Madrid.

The alliance’s members endorsed a more aggressive stance than the last time they agreed on a strategy in 2010.

And NATO leaders also voiced concern about the threat they see China posing in the future.

But will NATO’s new strategic concept make its member countries safer?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Vladimir Sotnikov, Director at Russia-East-West Center for Strategic Studies and Analysis

Theresa Fallon, Director at the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Andrew Leung, China affairs analyst and chairman of Andrew Leung International Consultants