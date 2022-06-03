Is the war in Yemen about to end?

Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels agree to extend truce by two months.

Eight years of war in Yemen have killed tens of thousands of people, and left most of the population on the brink of starvation.

However, there is a glimmer of hope.

The Saudi-led military coalition and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have agreed to extend their truce by two months.

The warring sides have held talks in Jordan, agreed that fuel vessels will be allowed into the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah, and commercial flights will resume from Sanaa airport.

But can the progress lead to lasting peace?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Jasmin Lavoie – spokesman, Norwegian Refugee Council in Yemen

Annelle Sheline – research fellow, Middle East program, Quincy Institute

Ibrahim Jalal – non-resident scholar, Gulf and Yemen program, Middle East Institute