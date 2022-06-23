How much influence do the BRICS wield on the world stage?

The world’s top five emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, known as BRICS – are holding their annual summit virtually for the third time this year due to the pandemic.

The meeting is taking place against a complex geopolitical backdrop, from the war in Ukraine and trade disputes between China and the US, to a global economy trying to recover from the fallout of COVID-19.

Chinese President Xi Jinping – who’s hosting this year’s summit – has criticised the West’s handling of the Ukraine crisis and called for co-ordination to prevent disruptions to the global economic recovery.

But what role can the BRICS play?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests

Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Taihe Institute

Sanusha Naidu – Senior research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, a South African think tank focusing on China and Africa

Nancy Snow – Visiting distinguished professor at Tsinghua University’s Schwarzman Scholars programme