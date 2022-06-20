How will France’s president govern over the next five years?

French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance lost its majority in the National Assembly in legislative elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing five years of political turmoil, after his alliance lost its majority in the National Assembly in legislative elections.

It’s the first time that’s happened to a president’s party in 20 years.

The biggest winners were the far-right and the far-left.

The leaders of both camps say they’re determined to complicate Macron’s legislative agenda, both domestically and internationally.

But less than half of eligible voters cast a ballot in the second round election on Sunday.

So, how will Macron govern over the next five years?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Hamid Chriet – Political analyst

Philippe Marliere – Professor of French & European Politics, University College London

Fabrice Pothier – CEO, Rasmussen Global and political commentator