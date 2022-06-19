Can diplomacy bring an end to the war in Ukraine?

Negotiations stall as fighting is concentrated in eastern Ukraine.

Four months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. Casualties are mounting on both sides.

The head of NATO warned the conflict could last years as Russia focuses its offensive on seizing strategic towns in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian and Russian delegates last held face-to-face talks in Istanbul in March.

Since then diplomatic negotiations have made little progress, with both sides saying they have reached a stalemate.

Can the conflict be ended through diplomacy? And if so, under what conditions?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Dmytro Shulga – European programme director, International Renaissance Foundation

Theresa Fallon – director, Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Pavel Felgenhauer – defence analyst